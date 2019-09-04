Havre de Grace council recognizes Stu Chapman’s Educator Hall of Fame induction

Stu Chapman may have taught at a number of schools in Harford County, but he has lived in Havre de Grace throughout his entire teaching career. The city council congratulated him Monday on his hall of fame induction.
Chapman, whose first teaching job was at Havre de Grace High School, was inducted into the Harford County Public Schools Educators Hall of Fame in June. He taught in Harford schools for 44 years.
“Being a fellow educator, I really admire the passion you had for it,” Mayor William T. Martin told Chapman during Monday’s Havre de Grace City Council meeting. “While you’ve bounced around in your career, you’re one of our own here in Havre de Grace.”
Chapman taught science at Havre de Grace High for 10 years, then spent 14 years running the planetariums in Harford at Aberdeen, Edgewood and Southampton middle schools. He later moved to Harford Tech, one of the first school in Harford County to teach using computers, where he spent the last nine years of his career.
“I loved every school, every assignment I had, I always loved the kids,” Chapman said. “I had some problem kids, but most of the problems I had were with other adults.”
His favorite part of teaching was interacting with the kids “once the bell rang," he said.
In retirement, Chapman is still teaching — one class two days a week at Harford Community College.
Havre de Grace Chief of Staff Steve Gamatoria was one of Chapman’s first students and said he and other teachers like Rich Holley, Alex Spooner and Don Osman have become friends over the years.
“What makes Havre de Grace, Havre de Grace, is really the cohesiveness of the community,” Gamatoria said, “and also the teachers my parents turned us over to and in turn I turned my son over to.”
There is no education like the one from Havre de Grace High, a close knit community, he said, recalling his days as a student in Chapman’s biology class, where one of the first things he learned about was DNA, as well as mitosis, miosis and RNA.
“You made it fun,” Gamatoria told Chapman.
Council President David Glenn wasn’t Chapman’s student, but the two played softball together for the Harford Medics, with Osman as their coach “way back when,” he said.
“Forty-four years of teaching, it’s an honor well-deserved,” Glenn said. “The benefactor over 44 years has been the kids.”