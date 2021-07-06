Scuffle in Street involving gun leads to one man charged with attempted murder, Harford sheriff’s office says

A 23-year-old man, who police did not identify, was in a parking lot and appeared intoxicated and agitated, Hopkins said. He allegedly threw a bottle at another group of people who did not know him, she said, and a verbal altercation ensued. The group was using the beach, swimming and trail areas nearby, but the 23-year-old’s purpose in the area is not known, Hopkins said, as is the reason he allegedly threw a bottle at the group.