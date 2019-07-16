Rent checks reported stolen from two more Harford apartment complexes

Two more rental communities in Harford County have reported that rent checks were stolen, police said.
Wakefield Apartments in Bel Air reported the thefts on Monday, while Harford Village North reported Thursday checks had been stolen.
Both thefts are believed to have occurred around the July 4 holiday. Two apartment complexes in Aberdeen were targeted between July 3 and July 5, Aberdeen Police reported last week.
“We are working closely with other agencies, who have had similar crimes reported, in the investigation to determine if they are related,” said Cristie Hopkins, director of media relations for the Harford County Sheriff’s Office. “There are some common threads between incidents, something that investigators are looking into.”
On Monday, it was reported to the Bel Air Police Department that multiple rent checks were stolen from the leasing office at Wakefield Apartments, located in the 600 and 700 blocks of South Atwood Road.
Video surveillance from July 4, shortly after 3:30 a.m., show a vehicle and two people of interest in the theft, Bel Air Police said.
The Bel Air Police Department is attempting to identify the vehicle and persons. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Alex Maro by emailing amaro@belairmd.org or calling 410-638-4524.
The Sheriff’s Office was notified Thursday that the Harford Village North rental office, in the 1600 block of Michelle Court, noticed some rent checks were missing and the tenants said they had put them in the dropbox.
The theft is believed to have occurred between noon on July 3 and 5 p.m. on July 5, Hopkins said.
Numerous rent checks were stolen between July 3 and July 5 from locked drop boxes at the Affinity Old Post Apartments on Hanover Street and Highland Commons Apartments on Lincoln Avenue, according to Aberdeen Police Department.
Det. Sgt. Henry Marchesani, of the Bel Air Police Department, said the suspects appear similar when comparing video of the Aberdeen thefts to the surveillance footage from Bel Air.
The thefts in Aberdeen and Bel Air occurred about three hours apart.
“They’re probably driving around looking for boxes to break into and steal rent checks,” Marchesani said.
Aberdeen Police Lt. Will Reiber said the checks are likely being stolen and altered for “nefarious reasons."
“What’s very frustrating is it impacts people in our community, hardworking people, writing a rent check or placing a money order, which has fees associated with it,” Reiber said.
“They’re attacking people trying to make a living, stealing from them. But it’s not only stealing the check, it’s requiring them to take time out of their life to do something they’ve already done in good faith.”