Rent checks stolen from two apartment complexes in Aberdeen

Police are searching for two individuals they believe stole multiple rent checks from a pair of apartment complexes in Aberdeen.
Numerous rent checks were stolen between July 3 and July 5 from locked drop boxes at the Affinity Old Post Apartments on Hanover Street and Highland Commons Apartments on Lincoln Avenue, according to a news release from the Aberdeen Police Department.
Surveillance cameras captured footage of two suspects.
The first suspect is described as a black male with a heavy build and with facial hair. He was wearing black sweatpants with “ECKO UNLTD” in white lettering down the leg, a grey hooded sweatshirt and a tan baseball hat.
The second suspect is described as a white male, medium build with a light-colored goatee. He was wearing a bright blue jacket with a white stripe across the front, a blue baseball hat and blue jeans.
Both suspects left in a small SUV, possibly a Mazda CX-5, police said.
Police are urging anyone who recently paid rent to Affinity Old Post Apartments or Highland Commons Apartments to closely monitor their bank accounts and report any suspicious activity to the Aberdeen Police Department. Contact Det. Alexander at 410-272-2121 with information. All tips are confidential.