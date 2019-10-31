Steve Goodin joined the Aberdeen City Council in the spring of 2016, at a time when there was “some acrimony” among the mayor and three sitting council members over how to fill the fourth seat after two candidates tied in the November 2015 city election.
Mayor Patrick McGrady battled with the council over whether to fill the fourth seat with a person appointed by the mayor or through a runoff election after then-incumbent Councilman Stephen Smith and challenger Sean DeBonis tied at 655 votes each. Aberdeen’s city charter did not have a provision to resolve an election tie at the time, an issue that has since been resolved, according to McGrady.
Goodin was approved by the council in April of 2016, after McGrady’s two prior nominees were rejected. On Monday night, Goodin was honored for his service during his last council meeting — he is not on the ballot in this year’s election, which happens next Tuesday.
“Steve Goodin rose to the challenge to serve on a council that was not really getting along very well and has been, I think, glue on this council the last three-and-a-half years,” said McGrady, who is seeking re-election and faces a challenge from Councilman Melvin Taylor.
City Manager Randy Robertson, who came on board in the summer of 2016, presented a plaque to Goodin on behalf of the city staff and Aberdeen residents.
“Mr. Goodin was here when I walked in the door ... . He has been a great councilor to me, he’s been a good coach, and most importantly, he’s been a strong man of God,” Robertson said.
The city manager said he has spoken with Goodin’s wife about how some of the difficult decisions facing Goodin and his council colleagues would weigh on them, which Robertson described as a good thing.
“It shows a good deliberative process, that his heart and his mind were in the right place,” Robertson said.
Goodin thanked the mayor and council for allowing him to serve, and he told Robertson that “I think very highly of you and the rest of your staff.”
“Aberdeen has some wonderful people running the city,” Goodin told the audience in the council chambers. “Your city is in good hands and I’m very happy to say that, and it’s been a real privilege to be able to serve.”