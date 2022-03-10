Officer struck by vehicle in hit-and-run in Harford County

Maryland State Police have arrested the man who struck a state trooper Thursday morning in Harford County and fled the scene.
The incident began around 9 a.m. when a Maryland state trooper assigned to the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division was conducting a commercial vehicle inspection on the side of Mountain Road south of I-95 in Joppa. The trooper was standing on the shoulder on the driver’s side of the vehicle when she was hit by a black GMC Sierra pickup truck, according to news release from the department.
A trooper helping with the inspection witnessed the incident and located the GMC Sierra pickup truck about a half mile away from the scene. The trooper conducted a traffic stop and arrested the driver, Lawrence Barnes, 68, of Joppa, for fleeing the scene of an injury crash.
Barnes is charged with failure to remain at the scene of an injury crash and was taken to the Bel Air Barrack for processing.
The unidentified trooper was flown by medevac to Shock Trauma in Baltimore and is currently being treated for injuries sustained in the incident.
This case is still under investigation.