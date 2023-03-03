Maryland State Police investigating discovery of human skeletal remains in Cecil County

Maryland State Police are investigating human skeletal remains found on Sunday in a wooded area in Cecil County.

Shortly before 10:30 a.m., troopers from the North East Barrack along with crime scene technicians from the Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division responded to a call from two hunters in a wooded area off of Mountain Hill Road, near Route 7 in Perryville.

The hunters told police that they located possible human skeletal remains along with a firearm, clothes and jewelry, according to a news release.

Investigators located the remains, a .22 LR/410 bore combination rifle and a gray backpack. The skeletal remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for analysis, according to a news release.

Crime scene technicians processed the scene for evidence.

Police believe the deceased to be a white man, 6-feet tall, and approximately 50 to 60 years old with a healed collarbone break and a healed broken rib. The preliminary investigation indicates the presence of a possible camp in the area where the remains were located, according to a news release.

Investigators from the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division North are leading the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Senior Trooper Sarver at 410-758-1101, ext 5118.