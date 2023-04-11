State Highway Administration to begin concrete repairs on westbound Pulaski Highway on the Baltimore-Harford County line

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will repair concrete pavement on westbound Route 40 (Pulaski Highway) approaching the Joppa Farm Road intersection in Joppatowne starting Friday.

The work is part of the State Highway Administration’s project to rehabilitate four bridges carrying Route 40 over the Little Gunpowder Falls and the Gunpowder Falls.

Work for the project is anticipated to result in heavy traffic congestion in the area. Motorists should expect weeklong double-lane closures and traffic shifts on westbound US 40 while the project is underway, according to the news release.

The State Highway Administration asks all motorists to please stay alert and be patient as you pass through the work zone. Drivers are encouraged to use Route 7 (Philadelphia Road) or I-95 between Route 152 (Mountain Road) and Route 43 (White Marsh Boulevard) as an alternative.

From 8 p.m. on Friday through 5 a.m. on Monday, crews will work 24/7 over the weekend on the westbound Route 40 approach to the Joppa Farm Road intersection to remove damaged concrete, and pour, set and cure new concrete in the right through lane. Westbound Route 40 will be reduced to one lane.

All vehicles on westbound Route 40 will merge left in the work zone and use the existing left turn lane to turn left onto Joppa Farm Road, stay on westbound Route 40 or turn right onto Joppa Farm Road, the release said.

From 5 a.m. on April 17 through 12 p.m. on April 21, concrete work and curing will continue 24/7 on westbound Route 40 at Joppa Farm Road. On April 17, crews will re-open one through lane, so the left turn lane and the left through lane will be open on westbound Route 40 until April 21.

The right through lane will be closed all week. However, right turns from westbound Route 40 onto Joppa Farm Road will be permitted from the left through lane.

Maryland Transit Administration Commuter Bus stops at Route 40/Joppa Farm Road and Route 40/Ebenezer Road will be temporarily discontinued due to the construction work. Commuter bus riders should use the MTA bus stop at Route 40/Woodbridge Center Way.

The work is expected to be complete by Friday afternoon, April 21, weather permitting. The State Highway Administration will adjust traffic signal timing at the intersection to allow additional green time for through motorists during construction. In the event of inclement weather, concrete pavement work will begin on April 21.