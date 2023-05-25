State fire marshal investigating accidental house fire in Belcamp

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of a fire at a two-story house in Belcamp on Sunday night.

The Abingdon Fire Company responded to a report of a fire in the 1200 block of Brice Square at 10 p.m.

According to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, a neighbor discovered smoke coming from the the lower portion of the roof of the home. The residents of the home were able to escape without injuries.

It took 15 firefighters five minutes to control the fire, the Office of the State Fire Marshal said.

The cause of the fire was due to electrical failure of an attic fan. Fire officials said moke alarms were present but were not up to date and did not activate due to the smoke being in the attic Investigators provided new smoke alarms for installation.

An estimated $5,000 in damages was done to the two-story home, including $2,500 to the structure and $2,500 to the contents, according to the state fire marshal’s office.