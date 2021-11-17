Harford, Cecil students win Maryland State Fair scholarships

The Maryland State Fair & Agricultural Society, Inc. awarded multiple college scholarships, with a combined value of $10,000, through its F. Grove Miller Maryland State Fair Scholarship Program, which is named in recognition of its chairman emeritus and honorary board member, according to a news release.
The F. Grove Miller Maryland State Fair Scholarship Program annually recognizes the importance of education and participation in the fair. This year’s winners receive a $2,000 scholarship, meant to honor youth who have participated as an exhibitor at the Maryland State Fair and who are enrolled in a four-year college.
Applicants completed an essay and made a video on the impact of their experience participating in the Maryland State Fair and how the scholarship will benefit them with their career goals, according to the release.
This year’s winners from Harford and Cecil counties include:
- Kylan Keehan, of Bel Air, attends James Madison University
- Courtney Schrader, of Earleville, attends Salisbury University
- Lynne Thomas, of Fallston, attends West Virginia University