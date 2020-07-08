Havre de Grace leaders pay tribute to the late Wardell Stansbury, the city council’s first Black president

Stansbury was born and raised in Havre de Grace, the youngest of seven children and the son of Mary V. Stansbury and Clayton C. Stansbury Sr. He attended the segregated Havre de Grace Colored High School, setting county records as a member of the track team, and graduated in 1953, according to his obituary. Stansbury was part of the last class to graduate from the Colored High School — Black students in the Aberdeen and Havre de Grace areas then attended Havre de Grace Consolidated School in the Oakington area until Harford County Public Schools were desegregated in 1965.