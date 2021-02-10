Harford sheriff’s deputies arrest North Carolina woman in connection to Tuesday stabbing

A North Carolina woman was arrested in connection to a non-fatal stabbing Tuesday in Edgewood, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office announced.
Taskekia McCall, 36 of Greensboro, North Carolina, is charged with first- and second-degree assault and obstructing and hindering in connection to the incident. She is being held at the Harford County Detention Center and will have a bail review hearing on Thursday, according to electronic court records.
On Tuesday, deputies responded to the 1600 block of Swallow Crest Drive at about 7:19 p.m. for the report of a laceration, the office reported. There, deputies saw blood in the hallway of an apartment and found Shanetta Wright, 32, of Thomasville, North Carolina, with “obvious trauma to her arms and legs” when she exited one of the apartments.
Wright was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center for treatment of her injuries, which were not believed to be life-threatening, the office reported.
While outside the apartment, deputies heard another female who sounded “as though she was in distress,” and entered another apartment to find McCall. She was uninjured and taken into custody, the office reported.
Initial investigation suggests that the two were in an altercation, the office reported, when McCall stabbed Wright. The two women knew each other, police said.
The investigation is ongoing. The sheriff’s office asked anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective Aksomitus at 410-638-3183.