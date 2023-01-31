St. Margaret School in Bel Air donates pajamas to critically ill children

For over seven years, St. Margaret School in Bel Air has collected pajamas for critically ill children in Casey Cares programs. Between the elementary and middle school’s campuses, students collected more than 3,000 pairs of pajamas over the past six years for Casey Cares’ Kami’s Jammies Program.

Monday marked the end of the schoolwide pajama drive with two assemblies on each campus. The pajama collection is part of Catholic Schools Week, which celebrates Catholic education, and is a spirit week for the children.

Advertisement

The Kami’s Jammies Program was started in 2008 by Debi Katzenberger, a Casey Cares volunteer and grandmother to Kamryn Lambert, a Casey Cares child that passed away from leukemia in 2007. Lambert was a frequent overnight hospital patient who felt special when she wore a new pair of pajamas in place of hospital gowns. For Kami, who had a flair for fashion, passing this symbol of joy and normalcy onto other critically ill children is her legacy through the Kami’s Jammies Program.

Casey Cares founder and executive director Casey Baynes is a graduate of St. Margaret School. “I have wonderful memories of my time at St. Margaret School,” Baynes said in a statement.