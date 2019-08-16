St. Clair Bridge Road in Jarrettsville to close starting Saturday

A section of St. Clair Bridge Road in Jarrettsville will be closed between Route 165 and North Bend Road for about three weeks starting Saturday.
The Harford County Department of Public Works — Bureau of Construction Inspections is closing this portion of the roadway in order to have the bridge over a tributary to Deer Creek cleaned and painted, according to a county government news release.
Emergency vehicle will also not have access within the work zone, located about 250 feet north of North Bend Road.
Follow detour signs or make other arrangements if you plan to travel this roadway during the three-week period.
Questions about this closure may be directed to 410-638-3217 ext. 2437.
An online map of all planned county road closures is on the county website at http://www.harfordcountymd.gov/1164/Road-Reports.