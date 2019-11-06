The Harford County Sheriff, along with the county executive and superintendent of schools, will announce an expansion of the school resource officer program to include elementary schools later today.
A press conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at the Harford County Sheriff's Office headquarters in Bel Air to discuss details of the expansion, which is made possible through fund from the Maryland Center for School Safety, according to a news release.
Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler, County Executive Barry Glassman and Harford County Public Schools Superintendent Sean Bulson will speak during the press conference.
Harford County began putting law enforcement officers in schools in 1998, then known as the Sheriff’s School Policing Team, a reaction to deadly school shootings in Kentucky, Arkansas and Oregon in the late 1990s.
The program, which initially placed six officers in schools, was in place nearly a year prior to the Columbine, Colorado, high school shooting in 1999.
In early 2018, the Sheriff’s Office had deputies assigned to the seven high schools in its jurisdiction as well as Edgewood and Magnolia middle schools.
Following deadly shootings in Parkland, Florida, and St. Mary’s County in 2018, the sheriff’s office expanded the program to include 14 total deputies in the SRO program, assigned to all high schools and middle schools in the sheriff’s jurisdiction, as well as the Alternative Education Program at the Center for Educational Opportunity in Aberdeen.
Municipal police departments in Aberdeen, Bel Air and Havre de Grace are responsible for providing officers for schools within their city and town boundaries.
Havre de Grace placed school resource officers in its two elementary schools — Havre de Grace and Meadowvale elementary — in January of 2013, following the 2012 school shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut. It had already had officers in Havre de Grace high and middle schools.
In June, the City of Aberdeen announced a third school resource officer who would be deployed to the city’s three elementary schools — Bakerfield, Hall’s Cross Roads and George D. Lisby at Hillsdale. Aberdeen police already had SROs in place at Aberdeen middle and high school.
The Town of Bel Air currently has SROs in Bel Air middle and high school.