Communication will be essential for serving Harford students with special needs, HCPS education leaders say

Given the challenges with providing instruction to all Harford County Public Schools students in a virtual format, as well as how services are provided to students with special needs on an individual basis, communication between those students’ families and HCPS service providers will be crucial to ensure student success in the coming school year.
That was a key component of the information Michael Thatcher, director of special education, his staff and other HCPS leaders provided during an online town hall meeting on special education Wednesday evening. The town hall session, during which school system representatives answered questions posed by parents, was held live via the Microsoft Teams video chat service, and a recording of the hour-long meeting can be accessed through the HCPS website.
Host Mary Beth Stapleton, manager of family and community partnerships for the school system, noted the final quarter of the past school year — when schools closed for in-person classes at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic — was difficult for all HCPS students and their families, but it was “especially challenging for parents of our students with special needs.”
“The goal of this town hall this evening is to hear from you and get your questions answered, if we can,” said Stapleton, who stressed school system representatives will follow up with participants whose questions were not answered during the town hall.
Another town hall, for students with special needs who attend the John Archer School and their families, is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26.
Harford County Public Schools students were taught online from mid-March until the end of the 2019-20 school year in June. Instruction will be delivered again in a virtual format for the first semester of the 2020-21 school year, which starts Sept. 8, although HCPS officials have spent the summer working on a number of changes expected to make the experience much smoother for students and families.
There are more than 38,000 students enrolled in HCPS, and about 2,500 have been signed up to attend Learning Support Centers next year. Students will be able to gather in a physical space in small groups, receive meals and have activities during the school day, as well as take their virtual classes.
“The stress surrounding the pandemic, it continues to have a tremendous impact on all our actions, our decisions and most critically, the mental health and wellness of all,” Thatcher said during the town hall.
Staff in the Department of Special Education, which serves students from infants to age 21, have been reaching out to families during the summer as they work to amend the Individualized Education Program, or IEP, plans of more than 5,100 students. The department also has worked with the members of the Special Education Citizen Advisory Committee and followed comments on social media, according to Thatcher.
“We’ve talked with many families,” he said. “We just want to publicly recognize all the challenges that you’ve been dealing with and continue to navigate.”
‘Some good news’
Thatcher expressed his understanding that “many parents and guardians are overwhelmed, but I think there’s some good news.”
“I think there’s some things that we can do to really inform students on what we can do and what we can expect in a virtual environment, and I think the number-one thing is mutual communication,” he added.
The special education staff are committed to providing “the services, the accessibility, the supports that students will need to make progress,” according to Thatcher, who again stressed that parents must determine the best way to communicate with special educators about their children’s needs.
“Especially when there are barriers, ones that are easily seen by the school and ... especially when they’re not so easy for us to see,” he said.
Special education case managers and service providers will be asked to contact families to “ensure a smooth communication pathway,” review IEPs and Individualized Family Service Plans, plus make sure parents understand the virtual instruction model, according to Thatcher.
“Even though this contact may take some time, please be assured that these direct services will begin starting on the first day of school, Sept. 8,” he said.
The town hall also included a short video from the Special Education Citizen Advisory Committee, or SECAC, narrated by committee chairperson Jeanne Erdley.
Erdley is one of three elected members of the committee, along with co-chairperson Angelique McKoy and secretary/treasurer Kaylee Cooper. The SECAC meets on the first Thursday of each month during the school year, and more information is available on the Harford County SECAC page on Facebook or by sending an email to harfordcountysecac@gmail.com.
The committee has been “instrumental” in delivering “specialized messaging” for students’ families, plus it has advocated for new programs and expanding existing ones, according to Thatcher.
“They provide the department with valuable insight as we make decisions and face challenges and concerns,” he said.
Virtual teaching and learning
Thatcher provided details on how virtual classes, with sample schedules laid out in HCPS’ Continuity of Learning Plan for the fall, will be structured for students with special needs. Lessons will be created with each student’s age and level of development in mind.
“This year, virtual instructional delivery is going to be characterized by an increased time in synchronous learning sessions,” he said, referring to classes in which teachers and students interact online in real time, compared to when teachers posted lessons online in the spring and students completed their assignments at a separate time.
The school system also will offer “asynchronous” learning, similar to what was available in the spring, such as videos recorded by teachers and posted online so students can watch them later.
Lessons for students with special needs will, in some cases, be “co-taught” by a general education and special education teacher. The length of time for each lesson will vary based on whether the student is at an elementary, middle or high-school level, according to Thatcher.
“Within each schedule, there’s built-in time for flexible grouping, which is going to allow for small-group instruction from a special educator [or] a paraeducator, or individualized instruction if necessary,” he said.
There also will be time for “re-teaching” lessons, providing direct services listed in students’ IEPs — such as occupational, physical or speech therapy — as well as “targeted interventions” for students, according to Thatcher.
“They’ll all be outlined in the IEP, and those services will be delivered,” he said.
Regular communication and collaboration between families and teachers and staff was emphasized as special education representatives answered questions, along with HCPS officials such as Bernard Hennigan, executive director of student services and Mary Nasuta, supervisor of health services.
Learning support center services
In response to a question from Josie Cosgrove about whether special education support staff will be in learning support centers, Hennigan said staff such as inclusion helpers will be present “to provide that level of support to that student, knowing that will be needed in the in-person environment.”
School nurses will be in the centers, too, according to Nasuta. She said they will serve as a “COVID point person” should the need arise for people to be isolated or quarantined.
Nurses and health services staff also have been studying CDC safety guidelines on COVID-19 and developing safety protocols and training sessions for staff working in learning support centers so they can keep themselves and students safe.
There will be an emphasis, once the centers open, on protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19 such as hand washing, wearing masks if able and social distancing, according to Nasuta.
“We’re really working on making sure that our staff and our kids know the best way to stay safe,” she said.
Nasuta also encouraged parents to ensure their children’s immunizations are up to date and to contact their health care providers if they are not. She expressed concern that “vaccine-preventable diseases might increase” if immunizations are not up to date.
Communicate and collaborate
Several special education coordinators, who work with students at different grade levels and their families, emphasized the need for regular communication during the year between parents and special education teachers and staff for students who are learning virtually from home — Andrew Hable had asked about how services outlined in IEPs will be provided for students learning remotely.
“We know that children learn best in their natural environment, through their natural routines, and they also learn through play,” said Melissa Romano, coordinator of infants and toddlers’ programs.
Coaching support will be provided to parents of young children, either directly to the families or through daycare centers, and preschool-age children can, if able, participate in small group activities through virtual face-to-face teaching, plus special educators or other service providers can read to the children virtually.
Physical materials, such as books or dry-erase boards, also will be sent to families to support children participating in asynchronous virtual learning, according to Romano.
“We’re really going to work with families to see what’s going to work best for them, so that collaboration and that communication’s going to be essential to help support our little ones,” she said.
Kimberly Heeter, coordinator of elementary programs, said staff will work with families “from the very beginning” to ensure their children have the services they need.
“We’ll work together with the parents and try to figure out ways that we could collaborate,” she said.
Support services will be “very individualized,” said Kate Snow, coordinator of secondary programs for middle and high school students.
“It’s all about working through, [determining] what’s working and tweaking the things that need a little bit of adjustment, and we’ll find that balance so that our students have support in their day,” Snow said.