xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">

North Harford vs Patterson Mill baseball | PHOTOS

Patterson Mill's Aiden Laurentius (7) celebrates scoring the game-tying run in the 6th inning with teammate Caleb Heymann during a baseball game against North Harford at Patterson Mill High School on Friday, April 23, 2021.
(Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

North Harford vs Patterson Mill baseball | PHOTOS

By
Apr 23, 2021
Advertisement
Advertisement
Patterson Mill and North Harford during a baseball game at Patterson Mill High School on Friday, April 23, 2021.
(Brian Krista)
North Harford vs Patterson Mill baseball
Patterson Mill starting pitcher Christian Shertzer delivers a pitch to a North Harford batter during a baseball game at Patterson Mill High School on Friday, April 23, 2021.
Patterson Mill starting pitcher Christian Shertzer delivers a pitch to a North Harford batter during a baseball game at Patterson Mill High School on Friday, April 23, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
North Harford vs Patterson Mill baseball
North Harford's Mitchell Wittkamp gets under the tag attempt by Patterson Mill's Christian Shertzer, scoring on a pass ball during a baseball game at Patterson Mill High School on Friday, April 23, 2021.
North Harford's Mitchell Wittkamp gets under the tag attempt by Patterson Mill's Christian Shertzer, scoring on a pass ball during a baseball game at Patterson Mill High School on Friday, April 23, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
North Harford vs Patterson Mill baseball
North Harford's Jeremy Weber makes a play on an infield pop-up by a Patterson Mill batter during a baseball game at Patterson Mill High School on Friday, April 23, 2021.
North Harford's Jeremy Weber makes a play on an infield pop-up by a Patterson Mill batter during a baseball game at Patterson Mill High School on Friday, April 23, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
North Harford vs Patterson Mill baseball
Patterson Mill's Evan Celuch touches third base on his way to scoring the go-ahead run in the 6th inning against North Harford during a baseball game at Patterson Mill High School on Friday, April 23, 2021.
Patterson Mill's Evan Celuch touches third base on his way to scoring the go-ahead run in the 6th inning against North Harford during a baseball game at Patterson Mill High School on Friday, April 23, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
North Harford vs Patterson Mill baseball
Patterson Mill's Christian Shertzer cruises around second base as he leads off with a triple against North Harford during a baseball game at Patterson Mill High School on Friday, April 23, 2021.
Patterson Mill's Christian Shertzer cruises around second base as he leads off with a triple against North Harford during a baseball game at Patterson Mill High School on Friday, April 23, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
North Harford vs Patterson Mill baseball
Patterson Mill's Ethan Shertzer is tagged out by North Harford catcher Charlie Canapp, as he's caught in a rundown during a baseball game at Patterson Mill High School on Friday, April 23, 2021.
Patterson Mill's Ethan Shertzer is tagged out by North Harford catcher Charlie Canapp, as he's caught in a rundown during a baseball game at Patterson Mill High School on Friday, April 23, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
North Harford vs Patterson Mill baseball
Patterson Mill first baseman Evan Celuch catches the ball in his glove, forcing out North Harford's Jeremy Weber during a baseball game at Patterson Mill High School on Friday, April 23, 2021.
Patterson Mill first baseman Evan Celuch catches the ball in his glove, forcing out North Harford's Jeremy Weber during a baseball game at Patterson Mill High School on Friday, April 23, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
North Harford vs Patterson Mill baseball
North Harford's Mitchell Wittkamp connects with a base hit, driving in the Hawks first run of the game, during a baseball game at Patterson Mill High School on Friday, April 23, 2021.
North Harford's Mitchell Wittkamp connects with a base hit, driving in the Hawks first run of the game, during a baseball game at Patterson Mill High School on Friday, April 23, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
North Harford vs Patterson Mill baseball
North Harford's Jackson Miller sprints towards third, on his way to scoring the Hawks first run of the game during a baseball game at Patterson Mill High School on Friday, April 23, 2021.
North Harford's Jackson Miller sprints towards third, on his way to scoring the Hawks first run of the game during a baseball game at Patterson Mill High School on Friday, April 23, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
North Harford vs Patterson Mill baseball
Patterson Mill's baseball team celebrates their 3-2 win over North Harford following a game at Patterson Mill High School on Friday, April 23, 2021.
Patterson Mill's baseball team celebrates their 3-2 win over North Harford following a game at Patterson Mill High School on Friday, April 23, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
North Harford vs Patterson Mill baseball
Patterson Mill's Ethan Shertzer makes a play on a ground ball hit by a North Harford batter during a baseball game at Patterson Mill High School on Friday, April 23, 2021.
Patterson Mill's Ethan Shertzer makes a play on a ground ball hit by a North Harford batter during a baseball game at Patterson Mill High School on Friday, April 23, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
North Harford vs Patterson Mill baseball
Patterson Mill's Aiden Laurentius (7) celebrates scoring the game-tying run in the 6th inning with teammate Caleb Heymann during a baseball game against North Harford at Patterson Mill High School on Friday, April 23, 2021.
Patterson Mill's Aiden Laurentius (7) celebrates scoring the game-tying run in the 6th inning with teammate Caleb Heymann during a baseball game against North Harford at Patterson Mill High School on Friday, April 23, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement