(Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Harford County Harford Maryland North Harford vs Patterson Mill baseball | PHOTOS By Brian Krista Apr 23, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement Patterson Mill and North Harford during a baseball game at Patterson Mill High School on Friday, April 23, 2021. (Brian Krista) North Harford vs Patterson Mill baseball Patterson Mill starting pitcher Christian Shertzer delivers a pitch to a North Harford batter during a baseball game at Patterson Mill High School on Friday, April 23, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) North Harford vs Patterson Mill baseball North Harford's Mitchell Wittkamp gets under the tag attempt by Patterson Mill's Christian Shertzer, scoring on a pass ball during a baseball game at Patterson Mill High School on Friday, April 23, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) North Harford vs Patterson Mill baseball North Harford's Jeremy Weber makes a play on an infield pop-up by a Patterson Mill batter during a baseball game at Patterson Mill High School on Friday, April 23, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) North Harford vs Patterson Mill baseball Patterson Mill's Evan Celuch touches third base on his way to scoring the go-ahead run in the 6th inning against North Harford during a baseball game at Patterson Mill High School on Friday, April 23, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) North Harford vs Patterson Mill baseball Patterson Mill's Christian Shertzer cruises around second base as he leads off with a triple against North Harford during a baseball game at Patterson Mill High School on Friday, April 23, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) North Harford vs Patterson Mill baseball Patterson Mill's Ethan Shertzer is tagged out by North Harford catcher Charlie Canapp, as he's caught in a rundown during a baseball game at Patterson Mill High School on Friday, April 23, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) North Harford vs Patterson Mill baseball Patterson Mill first baseman Evan Celuch catches the ball in his glove, forcing out North Harford's Jeremy Weber during a baseball game at Patterson Mill High School on Friday, April 23, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) North Harford vs Patterson Mill baseball North Harford's Mitchell Wittkamp connects with a base hit, driving in the Hawks first run of the game, during a baseball game at Patterson Mill High School on Friday, April 23, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) North Harford vs Patterson Mill baseball North Harford's Jackson Miller sprints towards third, on his way to scoring the Hawks first run of the game during a baseball game at Patterson Mill High School on Friday, April 23, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) North Harford vs Patterson Mill baseball Patterson Mill's baseball team celebrates their 3-2 win over North Harford following a game at Patterson Mill High School on Friday, April 23, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) North Harford vs Patterson Mill baseball Patterson Mill's Ethan Shertzer makes a play on a ground ball hit by a North Harford batter during a baseball game at Patterson Mill High School on Friday, April 23, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) North Harford vs Patterson Mill baseball Patterson Mill's Aiden Laurentius (7) celebrates scoring the game-tying run in the 6th inning with teammate Caleb Heymann during a baseball game against North Harford at Patterson Mill High School on Friday, April 23, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Advertisement