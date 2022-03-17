South Carolina man convicted of assaulting a woman he met online in Harford County

A South Carolina man has been convicted of assaulting and robbing a woman he met online in Harford County.

Brian Summerson of Dillon, South Carolina, was convicted of first-degree assault and robbery, according to a news release Tuesday from the State’s Attorney for Harford County, Albert J. Peisinger Jr.

Advertisement

On Jan. 8, 2021, detectives from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report from Mercy Hospital in Baltimore of an assault that happened earlier in Belcamp. Detectives interviewed the victim, who said she met a man online and agreed to meet him in Harford County, according to the news release.

During the interaction, the suspect strangled the victim and forced her to send him money through Cash App. The victim provided the phone numbers to the detectives and positively identified Brian Summerson through a photo array, according to the news release.

Advertisement

Detectives also discovered that Summerson was arrested in Florida after this incident for a similar crime and a federal warrant was issued for an alleged kidnapping in Tennessee, according to the news release.

Summerson was extradited to Harford County to stand trial. After a four-day bench trial, Summerson was convicted of first-degree assault and robbery. Sentencing is scheduled for May 13. He faces a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison, according to the news release.

“This was a horrible crime that has forever changed the victim’s life, and I hope this conviction provides some closure for her,” Peisinger said in the news release. “As this case confirms, we will continue to be relentless in our pursuit of justice in Harford County, no matter where the perpetrators are from or where they may go. There is no place other than prison for people who come into our community and commit violent crime.”