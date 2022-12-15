Christmas Village at Sonetta Community Market in Port Deposit wraps Saturday

Local artisans sell their handmade and upcycled items at Christmas Village at Sonetta Community Market in Port Deposit, Dec. 10, 2022. (Courtesy Sonetta Community Market)

The last day for the Christmas Village at Sonetta Community Market in Port Deposit is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The holiday marketplace, which has been open on weekends since Nov. 25, features items from local artisans and craft makers.

Take your own photos with Santa, who will make his last appearance at Christmas Village on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Leashed dogs and cats are welcome.

While the Christmas Village closes this weekend, the community market will be open Dec. 22-23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sonetta Community Market is located at 2084 Jacob Tome Memorial Hwy. in the former Hunter’s Sale Barn. Info: 410-658-6400 or sonetta.net.