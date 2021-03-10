Harford County Council passes legislation allowing community solar generation

The systems would come with restrictions. No energy generating structures are permitted closer than 150 feet from a property line or closer than 200 feet from a dwelling, the bill states. Systems’ heights, too, would be regulated to 15 feet, and would require landscape buffering and fences at least 6 feet high. They must also be made of glare-mitigating material to avoid posing a glare hazard, according to the amendments, which may necessitate a glare hazard study.