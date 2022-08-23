India’s independence recognized by Harford-based organization with dinner and protest

The Harford County-based International Society for Peace and Justice recognized the 75th anniversary of India’s independence earlier this month with a celebration dinner in Baltimore County and a protest in Washington.

Advertisement

Rehan Khan, president of the society, recognized the struggle for independence from British rule led by Mohandas Gandhi.

Advertisement

“Everybody came together to achieve independence,” Khan said.

India gained its independence in 1947. Gandhi was assassinated a year later.

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. >

The dinner was held at New Life Healthy Living in Windsor Mill on Aug. 6 and drew visitors from Maryland and Washington to hear speakers discuss India’s history.

Adrienne Jones, speaker of the Maryland House of Delegates, issued a citation of recognition to the society at the event in honor of those who fought for India’s independence, according to a news release.

“I wish you much success as you move toward your next milestone,” Jones said in the release.

Indian religious minorities, such as Chrisitans and Muslims, have recently faced increasing discrimination.

“We are facing a time in India, after 75 years of India’s freedom, when a few people have acquired the power and the majority of the people do not have the capacity to resist,” said Ajit Sahi, advocacy director of the Indian American Muslim Council.

Later that week, a protest led by various human rights and faith-based organizations including International Society for Peace and Justice, took place in Washington. Protest leaders called out the assaults on Indian religion freedom.

Advertisement

“India belongs to all the people of India,” Khan said in the news release.

Members of Maryland’s Indian-American community gathered Saturday, August 6, 2022, at New Life Healthy Living in Windsor Mill to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India’s independence. Maryland House Speaker Adrienne Jones, center, was a special guest. (David Anderson/Courtesy International Society for Peace and Justice)