Visit Harford announces Snowball Trail with 12 stops in the county for Baltimore’s own sweet summer treat

Visit Harford, a nonprofit promoting tourism in the county, announced Wednesday that it was proclaiming August “Snowball Month,” and debuting a Snowball Trail with 12 stops in the county.
The Snowball Trail, which is similar to wine trails and the Maryland’s Best Ice Cream Trail developed by the Maryland Department of Agriculture, is the only one in the nation, according to Visit Harford. The online guide can be found on its recently redesigned website, www.VisitHarford.com
“Maryland snowballs are unlike any other,” said Greg Pizzuto, Executive Director of Visit Harford. “The ice is chunkier than Italian Ice, but finer than the crushed ice sno-cones found most everywhere else. You can choose from dozens of flavored syrups and, of course, the dollop of marshmallow cream is the finishing touch that many can’t resist.”
The 12 stops on the trail include: Arctic Ice in Joppa, Doc’s Oasis in Jarrettsville, Dublin Snoball in Street, Emmorton Snowballs & Ice Cream in Bel Air, Friendship Snowballs in Abingdon, Ice Hole Snowballs in Whiteford, Island Ice in Aberdeen, J&T Snowballs in Fallston, Sharon’s Hawaiian Shaved Ice in Bel Air and Forest Hill, Ti’s Snowballs in Havre de Grace; Waldo’s Snowballs in Bel Air and Yummi Freeze in Fallston.
Some of the owners said they recalled a visit from a Visit Harford representative, but didn’t know much about the Snowball Trail. Still, most said any additional publicity would be good for business.
“It can’t hurt,” said Benjamin Roberts, owner of Island Ice, a bright blue and yellow stand situated in the parking lot of car dealership along Route 40 in Aberdeen. “Any help is good help, especially during these times.”
Jean Chenworth, the owner of J&T Snowballs in Fallston, was a bit more skeptical. Most people don’t go looking for a snowball, she said, they just go to their neighborhood stand.
“Ms. Jean” and her family have been operating the stand since 1985. Nicolle Borys, of Fallston, said she’s been coming there for at least 15 years, since, they moved to the area and “it’s always good.
“They have the best flavors around, Ms. Jean is the best to work with, very friendly, great customer service,” Borys said, noting her go-to is a chocolate snowball but her five kids “tend to go a little crazy” with flavors.
Elissa Krieger, of Abingdon, and her son Jack Krieger were visiting a much-newer member of Harford’s snowball family, Friendship Snowballs in Abingdon, which opened in late June in the parking lot of Friendship Liquors off Woodsdale Road. The stand is owned by Matt Roseland, a teacher at Patterson Mill Middle and the varsity baseball coach at Patterson Mill High.
Roseland said he’d thought about opening a snowball stand in the past, but between the coronavirus pandemic causing schools to shift to distance learning and canceling spring sports, not to mention leaving a lot of uncertainty about what the summer would bring, now seemed like a good time. Fortuitously, his brother-in-law also happened to be giving away a his old shed.
At his wife’s suggestion, and with his relationship with the liquor store owners from coaching, Roseland turned the shed into a snowball stand in a few weeks, opening June 20. “We took a really bad COVID situation and when it zigged, we zagged and made something really positive out of it,” he said. “And the community has really supported us.”
The Kriegers knew Roseland from middle school, but it’s the flavor and the texture of the shaved ice snowballs there that has kept them coming back this summer.
Elissa Krieger said she hadn’t heard of Visit Harford’s Snowball Trail initiative and traveling around the county to try different snowball stands, but “would be willing to do that.”
Snowballs are a distinct Maryland tradition. In the 1900s, delivery trucks carrying ice blocks from northern to southern states passed through Baltimore, and children often begged for a handful of ice shavings on hot summer days. They took it home, where their moms would make a fruity syrup and pour it over the ice.
Entrepreneurs began selling the only-in-Baltimore summer treat from their front rooms and driveways, and it became a favorite throughout the state.
Latest Harford County
“Located from Joppa to Jarrettsville and from Whiteford to Fallston, snowball stands carry on a favorite local summer tradition,” Pizzuto said. “As summer winds down, use our trip planner at www.visitharford.com to create an outing that includes a snowball on the way to your favorite outdoor Harford County park, playground or walking trail.”