Two charged in connection to Edgewood homicide awaiting extradition to Maryland

Two men charged in connection to a deadly May 30 shooting in Edgewood are awaiting extradition from Rhode Island and North Carolina, police said.
Diantae Williams, 22, and Shamel Ferebee, 20, both of Edgewood, are each charged with first- and second-degree murder along with other related charges in connection to the May 30 shooting death of Christopher Markquell Smith, according to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.
Williams was arrested Tuesday by Rhode Island’s Violent Fugitive Task Force, which was working with information provided to them by the sheriff’s office, police said. Ferebee was arrested July 1 in Greenville, North Carolina, after a traffic stop for failing to use his turn signal, according to the sheriff’s office.
Neither had been extradited to Maryland as of mid-day Thursday. It is unclear if either has an attorney.
Sheriff’s office spokesperson Cristie Hopkins said neither of the two arrested have a confirmed gang connection and declined to answer other questions, stating that releasing further information could harm the cases’ prosecution.
Hopkins previously told The Aegis that Smith had self-identified as a gang member to police, but it was unclear whether the shooting was gang motivated. Family members have disputed that Smith was a gang member.
Warrants were issued for Williams and Ferebee on June 11. Maryland’s online case search does not display records related to either Williams or Ferebee. A spokesperson for the Maryland judiciary said the it has “nothing responsive” to The Aegis’ request to view charging documents filed in the cases.
Though two have been arrested in connection to the shooting, Daviyon Johnson, Smith’s brother, said that no amount of prosecution would curb the pain of his brother’s death. He was content to hear that two were arrested, but it does not change that fact.
“No matter how many people get arrested, it is not going to bring my brother back,” he said. “It is not going to heal the toll and the stress that it has on my family.”
Johnson remembered Smith as a stunning athlete — always the fastest and the strongest. Beyond that, though, was his humor and love of friends and family, who he would always help in times of need.
“He cared about everybody else,” Johnson said. “I mean, nobody’s perfect, but his intentions were always good.”
Johnson disputed the police’s assertion that Smith was affiliated with a gang.
“My brother was never involved in a gang,” he said. “Ask anybody around — they’ll tell you he wasn’t a gang member.”
Smith also enjoyed drawing and making music, though mainly for fun, Johnson said. He still listens to one of his brother’s songs every day, he said. Smith worked at a number of restaurants in the area, Johnson said, and for a moving company at one point, to better himself. Money was important for the family growing up, Johnson said.
Johnson said his brother loved to play football and also cared for his girlfriend’s daughter. While the girl was not related to him by blood, he treated her like she was, he said. Johnson said that he will stick by her side, but that she will now have grow up without the support Smith gave.
“Everybody said that was his daughter because he was always taking care of her,” he said.
This is not the first loss in Johnson’s family. His younger brother, Khalil Lephonzo Johnson, was shot and killed last year on July 4, in what prosecutors labeled a gang shooting. Khalil was 15.
Rahzir Martin Meyers, is charged with first-degree murder and other counts in Johnson’s death. His trial is scheduled for January.
Daviyon Johnson said he used to remember the Fourth of July fireworks that he and his family would watch in Havre de Grace as a happy tradition. Now, he does not think of the day so fondly.
“I don’t think the Fourth of July is a holiday for me anymore because that’s the day I lost my little brother,” he said. “Now it is just a bad time.”
His mother took those deaths hard, Johnson said. Of her four children, two have been killed.
“You have got to think about whats going through a single mother’s head,” he said. “Why does she deserve that, why does she deserve to lose two children? It is like, how much more can a person take?”