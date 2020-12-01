Houses, senior living community among projects planned for land near historic Mt. Felix manor, Sion Hill mansion in Havre de Grace

Johnson purchased 22.8 acres that surround the historic Sion Hill mansion. The dwelling, which dates to 1787, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and was the home of Commodore John Rogers starting in the early 1800s. Rogers was a famed officer in the early U.S. Navy, who organized the defense of Baltimore during the War of 1812 and served as Secretary of the Navy during the 1820s. Four generations of Rogers’ descendants also served in the Navy, according to the city’s staff report for the single concept plan and a Maryland Historical Trust report on Sion Hill.