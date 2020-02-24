Aberdeen police investigating shots fired into a home on Liberty Street

Aberdeen police are seeking the public’s help after someone fired shots into a home on Liberty Street late Sunday night.
Police said they are also trying to determine whether the incident was in retaliation to another incident on Liberty Street three nights earlier, when shots were allegedly fired in the direction of a teenager. Three people were charged with illegally possessing firearms related to that incident, but all three were released from jail.
No one was injured in either incident.
One resident of the home in the unit block of Liberty Street told police they heard four of five gunshots prior to the residents took cover in a closet, according to a news release from the department. Police responded at approximately 11:41 p.m. Sunday night.
Investigators located evidence of gunfire in various sections of the home, according to the release.
Police encouraged residents who have exterior cameras and live in the Swan Meadows community, Post Road or East Bel Air Avenue to check their footage from Feb. 23 between the hours of 11:30 and 11:45 p.m. to see if they observe anything suspicious.
If anyone has any additional information about this incident, please contact Detective Milton Alexander with the Aberdeen Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 410-272-2121.