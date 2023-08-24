Recall on ShopRite chicken noodle soup

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Wakefern Food Corp. is voluntarily recalling its ShopRite Bowl & Basket Chicken Noodle Soup due to mislabeling. A limited amount of the product may contain milk, an allergen not listed on the label, according to a Wakefern news release.

The recall affects 20-ounce ShopRite Bowl & Basket Chicken Noodle Soup containers, with the UPC code: 04119046775. The product was sold at Wakefern banners including ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Gourmet Garage, Fairway and Dearborn Market.

Advertisement

ShopRite has reached out to Price Plus club card customers who purchased this product to alert them to the recall, the company said.

“We are advising customers who purchased the recalled product to return it for an immediate refund or replacement,” said Wakefern Chief Communications Officer Karen Meleta in the release.

Advertisement

To date, there have been no reports of illness associated with this product recall, the company said. For more information, customers may call 1-800-ShopRite.