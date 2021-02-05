Harford sheriff’s office investigating shooting near Aberdeen

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting near Aberdeen.
Deputies responded to the report of a shooting in the 300 block of Mayberry Drive where they found two adults injured Friday afternoon — one with a gunshot wound, the other with assault wounds, the office reported.
The person with the gunshot wound was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening; the other person was treated at the scene.
Cristie Hopkins, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, said she did not have additional details to release as of 4:30 p.m. Friday.