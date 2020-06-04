Aberdeen Police officers come under fire while trying to arrest two suspects who they say stole a car

Aberdeen Police said officers came under fire Wednesday night while trying to arrest two people who they said stole a car.
The department tweeted that just after 7 p.m. officers found a stolen vehicle on Gunnison Drive and began to canvass the area. While searching, police said, two suspects were identified and located but a “brief foot pursuit” ensued.
While chasing the alleged suspects, police said, shots were fired at the officers. Police said the officers did not return fire.
Police said the two individuals were arrested and that a firearm was recovered at the scene. The department did not specify where the scene was and did not immediately respond to requests for comment.