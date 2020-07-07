Harford County Sheriff’s Office warns of spam callers impersonating deputies

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office has recently received reports of phone scammers representing themselves as sheriff’s deputies who are currently employed with the agency.
If someone calls promising to void a warrant of arrest in exchange for gift cards, the office said, it is a fraud, said Kyle Andersen, a spokesperson for the Harford sheriff’s office.
The scammers, Andersen explained, usually call and say they have a warrant of arrest for whomever answers the phone or will get one unless they follow instructions relayed over the phone. The scammer then directs the person called to go to a store, buy gift cards and give the card numbers to the caller in exchange for settling the warrant.
The issue has been ongoing for years, Andersen said, and senior citizens are typically more vulnerable to it. Deputies will never call and demand payment to settle a criminal or legal matter.
“Oftentimes scammers take every advantage they can when attempting to victimize someone, and we have been receiving reports of scams, similar to what we have recently received, for years,” he said.
When they are not impersonating sheriff’s deputies, scammers often masquerade as the IRS or other law enforcement agencies, Andersen said. Because they are skilled at covering their tracks — spoofing their phone numbers or using a phone service over the internet — the calls are difficult to track, but in some cases the calls are known to come from outside the U.S.
The calls do not come at specific times of the day, and scammers target any phone they can. There is no way to know just how much has been taken from people or how many scam calls have been made as many quickly catch on to the hustle, hang up and do not report it to police.
“If you have a phone, you’ve likely been contacted at some point by a scammer,” Andersen said, though it may not be the same people who are behind this most recent fraud.
Education is the best solution to the problem, Andersen said, and the office has pushed out messages on its social media presences to warn citizens.
“And we guarantee, if the person calling asks for payment in gift cards, it’s a scam!” the office wrote on Twitter and Facebook.