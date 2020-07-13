Harford County Sheriff’s Office renews controversial cooperation agreement with federal immigration agency ICE

Harford is one of three law enforcement agencies in Maryland — including Frederick and Cecil counties’ sheriff’s offices — that maintains such an agreement with ICE under a clause of the Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act of 1996. Harford’s sheriff’s office has participated in the program since October 2016, according to the memorandum of agreement, but the document needs to be renewed every three years. In Harford’s case, it was extended for a year in 2019 before being recently re-upped on June 26.