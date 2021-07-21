Monday shed fire in Bel Air could have been started by riding lawnmower, state fire marshals say

A Monday shed fire in Forest Hill may have been sparked by a hot lawnmower that had been recently ridden, the Office of the State Fire Marshal reported.
Firefighters received a call about a fire on the 300 Block of Bynum Ridge Drive just before 1 p.m., the office reported. The fire in the 10-by-20-foot wooden shed was discovered by a homeowner and took about 20 minutes for the Bel Air Volunteer Fire Department to control.
About $2,500 of damage was done to the structure, and another $2,500 damage was caused to the contents of the shed, the office reported. One person suffered a minor burn while attempting to extinguish the fire but refused treatment at the scene.
Preliminary investigation suggests that the fire originated in the area of a lawn tractor that was parked in the shed, the office reported. The preliminary cause is believed to be accidental — “due to hot surface ignition involving a recently operated riding lawn tractor,” the office reported.