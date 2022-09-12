Holland farm tractor causes fire at Shaw Orchards

A New Holland farm tractor caught on fire on Friday morning at Shaw Orchards, a White Hall family farm known for producing fresh fruits and vegetables in Harford County.

The Norrisville Volunteer Fire Company responded to the fire at the farm on 5594 Norrisville Road, which was discovered by an employee at 10:42 a.m., state fire marshals said. It took eight firefighters 10 minutes to control the fire. The fire caused an estimated $19,000 worth of damages, contained to the tractor, state fire marshals said.

After investigation, the state fire marshal will not be able to determine the exact point of origin because of the extensive damage, said Oliver Alkire, assistant public information office for the Office of the State Fire Marshal. The investigator currently has no evidence or reason leading them to believe this would have been an act of arson, Alkire said Monday.