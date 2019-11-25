A Baltimore man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly distributing fentanyl that led to a person’s death in Harford County in 2017.
Khalil “T” Sadiq Shaheed, 26, is also charged with one count each of possession with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to the indictment filed in the U.S. District Court of Maryland in Baltimore.
The federal charges stem from an October 2017 fatal overdose in Edgewood, Marcia Murphy, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Baltimore, confirmed Monday.
Harford County Task Force detectives identified Shaheed as the dealer who allegedly sold the drugs that caused the deadly overdose, according to a 2017 news release from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office announcing his arrest and previous reporting by The Aegis.
Detectives arrested Shaheed in November 2017 after they allegedly saw him conduct multiple suspected drug transactions while he was under surveillance, police said.
During a suspected drug transaction near the intersection of Bowley’s Lane and Sinclair Lane in Baltimore, members of the task force arrested Shaheed and took him to Central Booking in Baltimore, where he was initially held without bail.
Following the arrest, a search warrant was served on Shaheed’s vehicle and residence, the Sheriff’s Office said.
During those searches, detectives seized a loaded 9mm Sig Saur handgun, a loaded .25-caliber handgun, various calibers of ammunition, 67 grams of heroin, 76 grams of cocaine, 24 grams of crack cocaine, $12,000 in cash and other drug paraphernalia, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Electronic court records show the case was forwarded to Baltimore City Circuit Court, where the charges against Shaheed were nolle prossed, meaning prosecutors declined to move forward in the case, in March 2018.
Shaheed was convicted in May 2018 in Baltimore for the illegal sale of a firearm and was sentenced to serve four years in jail, with all but one year suspended and credit for time served since January of that year, according to online court records.
This summer, Shaheed was arrested and charged in Carroll County with intent to distribute drugs following an Aug. 16 traffic stop in Westminster.
He was indicted by a Carroll County grand jury in September on one count of intent to distribute narcotics and one count of possession. A trial date is set for Jan. 7 in that case in Carroll County Circuit Court.
The Harford County Task Force is comprised of officers from multiple law enforcement agencies in Harford, as well as personnel from the county’s state’s attorney’s office and the Drug Enforcement Administration. It investigates mid- to upper-level drug trafficking, homeland security and vice in coordination with federal, state and local authorities.