State Highway Administration to begin concrete repairs on westbound Route 40 along the Harford-Baltimore County line

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will repair concrete pavement on westbound Route 40 (Pulaski Highway) approaching the Joppa Farm Road intersection in Joppatowne beginning Friday.

The work is part of the State Highway Administration’s project to rehabilitate four bridges carrying Route 40 over Little Gunpowder Falls and Gunpowder Falls. The project is expected to result in heavy traffic congestion in the area. Motorists will see double-lane closures and traffic shifts on westbound Route 40 during the project.

Advertisement

Drivers are encouraged to use Philadelphia Road or Interstate 95 between Mountain Road and White Marsh Boulevard as alternative routes during the work.

From Friday through Monday, westbound Route 40 will be reduced to one lane. Crews will work over the weekend on the westbound approach to the Joppa Farm Road intersection to remove damaged concrete and pour, set and cure new concrete in the right through lane.

Advertisement

All vehicles on westbound Route 40 will merge left in the work zone and use the existing left turn lane to turn left onto Joppa Farm Road, stay on Route 40 or turn right onto Joppa Farm Road.

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

On Monday through March 31, concrete work and curing will continue on westbound Route 40 at Joppa Farm Road.

Crews will re-open one through lane. The left turn lane and the left through lane will be open on westbound Route 40 Monday through March 31. The right through lane will be closed all week. However, right turns from westbound Route 40 onto Joppa Farm Road will be permitted from the left through lane.

The State Highway Administration will adjust traffic signal timing at the intersection to allow additional green time for through motorists during construction. In the event of inclement weather, concrete pavement work will begin on the next possible Friday night.

During construction, the Maryland Transit Administration Commuter Bus stops on Route 40 at Joppa Farm Road and Ebenezer Road will be temporarily discontinued. Riders should use the bus stop at Woodbridge Center Way.

Work is expected to be complete by March 31, weather permitting.

Learn more about the project at mdot-sha-us40-brgs-over-gunpowder-falls-ba6095180-maryland.hub.arcgis.com.

For a look at real-time traffic conditions, go to md511.maryland.gov .