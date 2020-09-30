Reward offered for information in Edgewood shooting; Harford sheriff’s office investigating

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about a shooting Tuesday night in Edgewood.
Deputies responded to the 1700 block of Dearwood Court at around 8 p.m. for a report of shots fired. There, they found damage, “all caused by gunfire,” to two residences and a vehicle in the area.
The initial investigation suggests that a group of people were gathered on the block when an unknown vehicle approached them. A passenger in the vehicle then opened fire on the group, the office reported. So far, no injuries have been reported.
A reward of up to $2,000 is available for those who provide information leading to the arrest and indictment of whoever is responsible for the shooting, the office stated. Anonymous tips for the reward can be submitted through the sheriff’s office’s website or through Harford County Crime Solvers, reachable at 1-888-540-8477.