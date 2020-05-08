Harford County’s Class of 2020 being recognized with yard signs, banners and Twitter shout-outs

“I came home and my parents had all the signs set up, it is really cute," she said, "but it’s been really rough, especially like, last Friday [May 1] was our last day of school and so, in the beginning it was really hard for everyone to cope with all of that, but then it was still bad ... Everyone was just realizing that this is just how it has to be. Then, when our last day of school came up, I was getting emails from all my teachers.”