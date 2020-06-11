Havre de Grace valedictorian Chioma Iheacho headed to UMBC as part of prestigious Meyerhoff program

“I participate in almost everything at the school. I do that and also maintain good grades as well, at the same time,” Iheacho said. “It was a pretty smooth high school experience. There’s sometimes drama between friends and I’d be like, you know, just stop. We’re all here to get an education. I wasn’t one to be in all the drama or anything, I was mainly focused on my education. Trying to get good grades and stuff.”