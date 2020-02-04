A Monday apartment fire left a Bel Air man in “critical but stable” condition, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
The fire in the 300 block of Sunflower Drive in Bel Air happened around 2:20 p.m. in Bobby Pearce’s living room, according to notice of investigation from the fire marshal, and caused a collective $40,000 worth of damage to his apartment and its contents.
The apartment complex is owned by Harford Senior Housing.
Pearce was burned and transported to the Johns Hopkins Bayview burn center, according to the fire marshal, and the Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company extinguished the blaze upon their arrival. Approximately 15 firefighters responded.
No arrests have been made in connection to the fire, and its cause is still under investigation, according to the release.
The apartment had at least one working smoke alarm and functional sprinklers, the release states.