Harford senator’s bill would increase Medicaid reimbursement for EMS providers

A bill by state Sen. Jason Gallion of Harford County that would correct underfunding of EMS providers under the Medicaid reimbursement rate, has passed unanimously in the Senate, according to Gallion’s office.

The bill, SB 295, would institute a $25 increase in the reimbursement rate for Medicaid patient transports each fiscal year starting in 2023 until it reaches $300; allow for the reimbursement of “treat and release” or “treat but not the transport” of Medicaid patients; and allow Mobile Integrated Health reimbursement. MIH allows EMS services to make on-site treatment referrals and engage in telemedicine with local providers so that on-site care can be administered. This can result in a reduction of costly emergency room visits and ensure that the patient receives treatment at the best location.

Advertisement

According to Gallion’s office, the rate has remained at $100 per transport since 1999.

“We have these these fire/EMS companies that are providing a service and transport a lot of Medicaid patients for $100,” Gallion said Tuesday, noting that’s not a successful business model. “It’s important for our first responders and this is a statewide issue.”

Advertisement

Gallion said in a news release that this bill could lead to reduced emergency room wait times by allowing EMS providers to consult with health care providers and transport patients to other locations. The Senate approved the bill March 21.

The current law states that if an emergency service provider requests reimbursement for its services from Medicaid, they are paid by the Maryland Department of Health. The $100 rate is standard whether advanced life support or basic life support is provided.

The bill was the subject of a hearing Wednesday by the House of Delegates’ health and government operations committee. Jordan Glassman, Gallion’s chief of staff, said the hearing went well, and the next step for the bill is a committee vote.

Gallion is a longtime member of the Level Volunteer Fire Company in Havre de Grace, where he’s served as chief and president of the company.