Maryland’s Republican senators back Gov. Larry Hogan on refusal to close businesses, attribute coronavirus spike to protests

Cassilly said the push by some Democratic officials was a knee-jerk reaction that would only hurt livelihoods of small business owners and their workers who cannot rely on an “army of lawyers” and lobbyists to insulate them from regulation and restriction the way larger corporations can. In speaking with the Republican Caucus and trading stories of what happens in their districts, Cassilly said that all of the businesses they had collectively observed were abiding by the governor’s guidelines and trying their best to stay open — self policing their staff and patrons.