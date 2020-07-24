Maryland’s Republican senators back Gov. Larry Hogan on refusal to close businesses, attribute coronavirus spike to protests

The Maryland Senate Republican Caucus has thrown its support behind Gov. Larry Hogan’s refusal to reenact statewide restrictions on businesses, issuing a letter to him that claims Democratic officials are “scapegoating” businesses and casts blame for rising rates of COVID-19 positivity on young people who attended protests.
Dated July 21 and signed by 15 senate Republicans, including those from Harford, Baltimore, Anne Arundel and Carroll counties, among others, the letter characterizes calls for the governor to place restrictions on restaurants and bars as “doubly misplaced,” and suggests that the spike in coronavirus cases among people under 35 could be attributed to the protests against police brutality sparked by George Floyd’s death. It urges Hogan to resist reviving the restrictions.
The letter comes as Baltimore City is scheduled to suspend bars and indoor dining again after Democratic Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young ordered it Wednesday and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr., also a Democrat, ordered all people over 2-years-old to wear masks in indoor public spaces Thursday.
Both officials have pushed Hogan to consider reviving restrictions on bars and restaurants as part of a group of local officials — including several jurisdictions’ health officers — who urged him to take statewide action.
The letter does not mention any democratic officials by name.
The letter casts large crowds of predominantly young people present in Washington D.C. and Baltimore as Petri dishes for the virus to ripple through, suggesting the large gatherings — numbering in the thousands in Baltimore alone — contributed to the rising rate of COVID-19 positivity in people under 35.
“It is beyond debate that participants in these mass gatherings were exposed to COVID repeatedly as they traveled, lodged and congregated in support,” the letter states. “Logic dictates that we should expect a sizable increase in COVID positive following such events.”
Sen. Bob Cassilly, a Republican representing Harford County and a signatory of the letter, said it was not targeted at any particular Democrats. He said that the relevant coronavirus metrics are not high enough to warrant further statewide restrictions.
“We always knew from the start that there were going to be ups and downs,” he said. “Suddenly we get some micro spikes and it’s all Chicken Little — the sky is falling.”
Cassilly said the push by some Democratic officials was a knee-jerk reaction that would only hurt livelihoods of small business owners and their workers who cannot rely on an “army of lawyers” and lobbyists to insulate them from regulation and restriction the way larger corporations can. In speaking with the Republican Caucus and trading stories of what happens in their districts, Cassilly said that all of the businesses they had collectively observed were abiding by the governor’s guidelines and trying their best to stay open — self policing their staff and patrons.
“None of these people can afford a shutdown period, even for a matter of days,” he said.
Small businesses are frequently a target of Democrats, in Cassilly’s view, because of the relative ease of regulating them. Small businesses have to comply with regulations, lending a sense of accomplishment to lawmakers when they emplace rules on them — a politically easier proposition than arresting individuals for failing to abide by public health guidelines.
“If there is one group of people that will comply and make you feel that you have done something, it is small businesses,” he said. “I can pat myself on the back and say I’ve done something... What you’ve really done is screw up a lot of people’s lives.”
Cassilly said the protests of George Floyd’s death certainly exposed demonstrators to the coronavirus. He said it was not fair that businesses would be penalized when the demonstrations could also have spread the virus. The First Amendment guarantees the right to assemble and protest, but Cassilly said businesses should not bear the consequences for a spike in infections while the protests do not receive the same scrutiny.
Many businesses are struggling in Harford County, Cassilly said. The senator also has a private civil law practice, and he has seen some small businesses, whose owners are aging, prepare to file for bankruptcy and close shop in the county. Another wave of shutdowns would be disastrous, he contended.
“When we lose it, it is not just some guy’s right to enrich himself, these are livelihoods, and not just the owner’s livelihood, the employees',” he said. “That was our point: you have this great tolerance for protest, but you don’t have the same concern and tolerance for people’s livelihoods.”
Cassilly said smaller protests, in coordination with officials, could guarantee a safer environment; he pointed to the protests in Bel Air as examples of a safer assembly.
Messages left with Young’s and Olszewski’s offices seeking comment were not immediately returned.