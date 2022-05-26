Second school bus crash in two days in Harford County

A second school bus crash in two days has occurred in Harford County.

According to a statement on the sheriff’s office’s Twitter page, deputies were dispatched Thursday at 3:47 p.m. for the report of a crash involving two Harford County public school buses carrying students and one SUV on Route 7 near Route 24. Medics arrived on the scene and evaluated the students.

Advertisement

No children or adults were transported to the hospital. Harford County Public Schools released children to parents who arrived at the site of the crash and the remaining students were transferred to other buses and transported home, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said.

A spokesperson for Harford County Public Schools confirmed Thursday evening that the buses were departing William Paca/Old Post Road Elementary with the students when the accident occurred and all students have been reunited with their parents/guardians.

Advertisement

This story will be updated.