Fifth rental complex in Harford reports theft of checks

A fifth rental community in Harford County has reported some of its rent checks were stolen around the July 4 holiday.
Seasons at Bel Air on Todd Road reported to police Tuesday that multiple rent checks were missing from the drop box, believed to have been stolen between 5:30 p.m. July 3 and 9 a.m. July 5, according to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.
“This case has very similar characteristics to the Forest Hill case that we are currently investigating,” Cristie Hopkins, director of media relations for the Sheriff’s Office, said Thursday.
It’s also similar to thefts in the Town of Bel Air and the City of Aberdeen, police said.
Hopkins said earlier this week the Sheriff’s Office is working closely with law enforcement in those jurisdictions.
The Forest Hill case was a report from the Harford Village North rental office, in the 1600 block of Michelle Court, that some rent checks were missing and the tenants said they had put them in the dropbox.
The theft is believed to have occurred between noon on July 3 and 5 p.m. on July 5, police said.
In the Harford Village and Seasons at Bel Air thefts, the drop boxes were not damaged, Hopkins said. She declined to comment on how the checks were stolen.
“In both of our cases, the rental offices realized the checks were missing, but did not realize the possibility of theft until after speaking with residents,” she said.
The rental office at Wakefield Apartments, in the 600 and 700 blocks of South Atwood Road, reported to the Bel Air Police Department Monday that multiple rent checks were stolen from the leasing office.
Video surveillance from July 4, shortly after 3:30 a.m., shows a vehicle and two people of interest in the theft.
Between July 3 and July 5, numerous rent checks were stolen from locked drop boxes at the Affinity Old Post Apartments on Hanover Street and Highland Commons Apartments on Lincoln Avenue, according to Aberdeen Police Department. Both suspects left in a small SUV, possibly a Mazda CX-5, police said.
Neither of the boxes at the two complexes were damaged, Aberdeen Police Lt. Will Reiber said.
“We suspect this is an individual or organized group that does this regularly and covers a large geographic region,” Reiber said. “The more their faces are out there the more likely it is someone will recognize them or someone will remember seeing a license plate.
Anyone with information about the Aberdeen thefts should contact Det. Alexander at 410-272-2121 with information.
Anyone with information about the Bel Air thefts is asked to contact Detective Alex Maro by emailing amaro@belairmd.org or calling 410-638-4524.