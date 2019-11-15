Three Baltimore-area men have been charged in Montgomery County in connection with a scheme to steal more than $400,000 of scrap metal.
Anthony Maurice Coles, 51, of the 500 block of Jamestown Court in Edgewood; Larry Donnell Beasley, 69, of the 6900 Rockfield Road in Windsor Mill; and Raymond Leroy Mason Jr., 31, of the 4900 block of Frankfort Avenue in Baltimore, are each charged with multiple counts of theft and conspiracy to commit theft.
Maryland State Police arrested Coles and Beasley Nov. 5 and transported both to the Montgomery County Detention Center.
Beasley was released on his own recognizance and Coles was released after posting $15,000 bond.
Mason was arrested Friday morning and was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Center, according to state police, where he is being held on $15,000 pending a bail review hearing that has yet to be scheduled.
The thefts occurred between March and May,
Atlantic Recycling Group reported in June it suspected people associated with Bmore Transport, the company it hired to transport scrap metal from Rockville to the Port of Baltimore, were stealing much of the metal prior to it being delivered, state police said.
The company learned that cargo containers were arriving at foreign destinations “vastly underweight” compared with original weighted totals, police said. The estimated value of the missing scrap metal is approximately $425,000, police said.
Bmore Transport’s address matches Cole’s address in Edgewood. A message seeking comment left at a phone number listed online for Bmore Transport was not immediately returned.
The Maryland Transportation Authority Police, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Homeland Security Investigations and the Montgomery County Police Department assisted with this investigation.
Law enforcement is continuing to investigate, Maryland State Police said.
Coles and Beasley have trial dates set for Dec. 16 in Montgomery Count District Court in Rockville. A date has not yet been set for Mason.
Neither Coles nor Mason had an attorney listed in court records; Beasley is being represented by the public defender in Montgomery County.