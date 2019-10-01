Williams noted this is the first year girls have been able to participate in the STEM event. The Boy Scouts of America opened its ranks to girls in early 2019, and all-female troops have been established around the U.S. — including some in Harford County — through the Scouts BSA program. The new program gives girls between the ages of 11 to 17 to participate in Scouting all the way up to the highest rank, Eagle Scout.