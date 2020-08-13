Harford students say HCPS should do more to address bias and racism incidents, develop more culturally diverse curriculum

Students were asked to respond to a number of open-ended comments and questions about whether or not they think schools have a climate in which all students are treated equally, if they are comfortable talking with peers and adults about racial issues, how well their school curriculum and materials cover the experiences of people of color, if racism and implicit bias are problems in their schools and if HCPS is doing enough to address those issues, as well as if a peer or adult staff member has made a racist comment or joke to them personally or if they hear such remarks made about other students.