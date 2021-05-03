Harford County Public Schools will host COVID vaccine clinics for students 16 and older starting May 10

Harford County Public Schools students 16 and older will have the option of getting a vaccine against COVID-19 as of next week, with clinics happening at local high schools between May 10 and 18.
The school system is partnering with University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health, which will provide the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to students.
The vaccine, which consists of two shots given three weeks apart, can be given to people 16 and older under an emergency use authorization granted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Clinics for the second round of shots begin June 1.
Getting the vaccine is optional, and students must have their parent or guardian fill out a consent form and turn it into their school nurse by Friday, according to an announcement posted on the school system website.
More information about the clinics, including a fact sheet on the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, consent forms in English and Spanish and a schedule of when clinics will happen at each high school, is available on the Health Center section of the HCPS website. People also can call Upper Chesapeake’s Healthlink line at 1-800-515-0044 if they have any questions.
The clinics are scheduled on weekdays through May 10-18 for the first shot and will happen at all 10 of the HCPS high schools, as well as the Alternative Education Program at the Center for Educational Opportunity in Aberdeen and The John Archer School for students with special needs in Bel Air.
Clinics for the second shot, also scheduled during weekdays, will be available at all 12 schools from June 1 through June 9.
High school students who are still learning virtually from home can participate in the clinics, too. Their parents or guardians must fill out a consent form, and it should be turned in at their child’s school before the clinics begin. Students alone can go into the school when they arrive for their vaccines — anybody with them must stay outside in their vehicles.
During an April 26 Board of Education meeting, school system officials urged members of the community, including youths and adults, to take measures to protect themselves from COVID-19, especially as high school graduations scheduled for the end of this month approach.
“We want seniors to not have to quarantine, which would certainly impact in-person graduation,” Michael O’Brien, executive director for secondary school instruction and performance, said.
Mary Nasuta, supervisor of health services for HCPS, stressed the need for people to use “all mitigation strategies” to prevent COVID, such as staying home when sick or if you have been in close contact with someone who is ill, wearing a mask and getting vaccinated.
She noted that people 16 and older can get vaccinated — the Pfizer vaccine can be given to 16-year-olds, but the two-shot Moderna vaccine, which is available through the Harford County Health Department, is restricted to people 18 and older. The one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine also can be given to adults 18 and older.
“I also want to encourage all parents to be vaccinated as well,” Nasuta said.
Latest Harford County
People can register for a vaccine appointment either through the health department, which operates local clinics, or through the state, which is operating mass vaccination clinics, including Ripken Stadium in Aberdeen.