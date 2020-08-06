Harford school families holding protest Thursday evening, calling for reopening of HCPS, no virtual classes next year

A Harford County Public Schools parent plans to hold a protest Thursday evening in Bel Air, urging school officials to allow part-time, in-person instruction during the 2020-2021 school year.
The protest is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. along Courtland Place, between the A.A. Roberty Building — the school system headquarters — and the town parking garage at South Hickory Avenue and Courtland Place. Karen Schandelmeier, who is organizing the protest, said it will be held pending the evening’s weather.
“I’m a parent, a taxpayer that is upset about what’s going on with our schools,” said Schandelmeier, who has a daughter going into the ninth grade and a son going into the sixth grade.
School system leaders are planning on holding all-virtual classes for the first semester of the upcoming school year, which begins Sept. 8, and the final version of the HCPS operating plan is scheduled to be presented when the Board of Education meets Monday. The final version must be submitted to the state by Aug. 14.
School officials also have sought feedback from families as to how many students will be using Learning Support Centers next year; HCPS is making limited space available in its buildings for students to gather in person during the school day under adult supervision while still being instructed online.
A survey inquiring about demand for the learning centers closed Tuesday; school system officials have not released the results of those surveys as of 1 p.m. Thursday.
Officials initially presented a plan for next year with three options, all based on Gov. Larry Hogan’s reopening plan for Maryland businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. Maryland remains in Stage 2, which meant Harford would’ve implemented a hybrid learning environment which included students being in school part of the week and learning remotely online the rest of the week.
A number of people pushed back on going that route for Harford schools, citing safety concerns for adult staff and the feasibility for all parents to secure child care on days when students are learning online.
Public and private schools throughout Harford County and the rest of Maryland closed in mid-March at the start of the pandemic, and students took their classes online for the remainder of the spring semester.
“It was a complete debacle,” said Schandelmeier, who supports the hybrid plan for HCPS. “I don’t know many kids that learned anything at all.”
More information about tonight’s protest and the push to reopen schools is available through the private Facebook group Reopen Harford County Schools. The group has approximately 600 members.