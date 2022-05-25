School bus involved in Bel Air crash; no injuries reported

Harford County deputies responded to a crash involving a school bus and a second vehicle near Fountain Green Road and Winwood Road in Bel Air at 3:57 p.m., according to a Harford County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

A Harford County Public Schools spokesperson said there was one student on the bus with the driver, but neither was injured. As a precaution, the driver of the second vehicle was taken to a local hospital. There were no passengers in the second vehicle, and no other reported injuries.