Harford school board reduces next year’s operating budget by $2.2 million, accounting for state funding changes

Officials shifted nearly $2.2 million from the operating to restricted budget, which covers the decrease in state funding as well as a more than $1.5 million decrease in the amount requested from the county government. That shrinks the request for local funds, the largest portion of revenues for HCPS, from $295.3 million to $293.8 million. The latter figure is $16.8 million, or 6.1%, higher than the $276.9 million allocated for the current fiscal year.