In a year when Harford County’s budget surplus was more than $20 million and the overall fund balance is $136 million, leaders of three of Harford County Public Schools unions and others pleaded with school board members to advocate for the schools.
Chrystie Crawford-Smick, president of the Harford County Education Association; Stacey Gerringer, president of the Association of Public School Administrators and Supervisors of Harford County; and Danielle Bedsaul, supervisor of transportation and the president of The Association of Harford County Administrative, Technical & Supervisory Professionals, spoke on behalf of all five associations when addressing the Harford County Board of Education Monday.
They asked that board members to go to bat for the school system “to ensure the county executive’s proposed budget truly represents the priorities of this community and that the general fund balance doesn’t continue to grow at the cost of our children’s education,” Gerringer, the principal of Abingdon Elementary School, said.
This school year, 84.5 instructional positions and 26 administrative positions were eliminated as the school system balanced its $478.8 million budget.
Harford County Public Schools requested $15 million in additional county funding in this year’s budget but received only $10 million, Crawford-Smick said.
“Our community rallied — parents, teachers, administrators and students detailed how the looming cuts to public education would be a disservice to our children and reinforced the need to fully fund the Board of Education’s request. Numerous individuals highlighted the increased needs of our young children, including struggles with mental health and the importance of ensuring all students are competitive in the race for college and the worldwide job market,” she said. “Unfortunately, our efforts fell on deaf ears.”
Harford’s per pupil funding is ranked last out of 24 school systems in Maryland and children are in large classes, Crawford-Smick said — 77 percent of classes in kindergarten through second grade have more than 20 students, 60 percent of classes in third through fifth grade have 25 students and more; and 25 percent of middle school classes exceed 30 students.
High schools have fewer programs, teachers are teaching outside their areas, administrators are split between schools, enrollment is growing, more students need special education services and students’ needs are greater, she said.
“It might have been different, here in Harford County, if our elected officials listened and acted to ensure our children received the funding so desperately needed,” Gerringer said. “We continue to hear ‘there are no more funds available for education.’ But is this true?”
She cited the county audit of the FY2018-2019 budget, in which the general fund balance increased by $20.2 million and the county’s unassigned fund balance is more than $136 million.
She asked the board members to advocate on behalf of the school system, to have Harford County Executive Barry Glassman host more than one town hall meeting so the community can offer input on the county budget; to have Glassman share his proposed budget in a public hearing that includes the specific formula used to allocate funds to education; and allow the public to submit questions that Glassman can address.
Cindy Poper, a para-educator at Bel Air Middle, also asked the board members to work harder for students.
“You should be the primary advocates for our children and our schools. Given the figures [Gerringer provided], your involvement has never been more important,” Poper told the board members. “It’s imperative that you become primary advocates for our system, for our schools, for our students.”
The school system has faced more challenges this year, said Ryan Blosser, a senior at North Harford High School.
One particularly disturbing effect of teacher cuts, he said, has been an increase in the number of disciplinary issues.
“As the school year has progressed, the issues have been mounting and I can’t help but wonder if it’s a direct correlation to the increased enrollment compounded with eight to nine years of position cuts,” Blosser said. “It seems at though more students were placed in less classes and teachers are having a difficult time managing 30 students at once, especially in classes with more at-risk students.”
Because administrators are “flooded with bigger issues,” the trouble-making students can get away with more.
“The lack of funds and teachers have allowed some school environments to turn into zoos,” Blosser said.
At his school, vandalism has become more of a problem, and teachers are having to spend their time monitoring the school’s bathrooms.
More than academics are at stake in the Harford school system, he said. Teachers need to be restored, which can only be done with more money from Harford County government.
“At the same time, we need to allow school administrators to crack down on disciplinary issues,” Blosser said. “Teachers are getting frustrated with not being able to control their classes and have order in their classrooms, and students are frustrated that the unchecked actions of a few are hindering their educational opportunities.”